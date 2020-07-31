STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra lawmakers keen on 'open ground' assembly sessions amid rising COVID-19 cases

The demand, if fulfilled, will make Maharashtra the first state in the country to conduct its sessions in an open ground.

Published: 31st July 2020

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid increasing coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, lawmakers seem keen to hold state legislative assembly's monsoon session in an open setting rather than inside a house, as done traditionally.

Speaker Nana Patole wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to hold the session in the open, outside the Vidhan Bhavan, in the parking lot area.

The demand, if fulfilled, will make Maharashtra the first state in the country to conduct its sessions in an open ground.

“Social distancing will be maintained in an open space and the area can be covered with a waterproof tent. There is enough space available that can be used and parking can be shifted to nearby areas and buildings...” Patole wrote in the letter.

Patole also added that there was no point in risking the situation as social distancing would be hard to maintain in an enclosed premises.

“The monsoon session is important to approve supplementary demands and other important policy decisions. The 288 lawmakers of the lower house and 78 members of the upper house will attend this session. Besides, staff and administrative officers will also be present,” said an officer from Vidhan Bhavan.

The Maharashtra state legislative assembly monsoon session is supposed to commence from September 7.

Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai has so far recorded 1,13000 coronavirus cases with 6,297 deaths.

