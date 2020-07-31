STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks ministers, public representatives not to hold public meetings or tours till August 14

Chouhan said that be it any individual, whether a CM, minister, public representative or officer, action will be taken against the wrongdoer in case of violation of safety guidelines.

Published: 31st July 2020 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Under attack from the opposition for ruling BJP leaders, including ministers not following social distancing and holding political rallies and programs, the Covid-positive Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked ministers and public representatives not to hold any public program/public tour till August 14.

“People’s life is more important than election, so any public program shouldn’t be organized by public representatives. In violation of guidelines, action will be taken to impose fines as well as register case or both,” said Chouhan, while chairing the COVID-19 situation review meet via video conferencing from his hospital bed.

In clear words, the CM also stated that be it any individual, whether a CM, minister, public representative or officer, action will be taken against the wrongdoer in case of violation of safety guidelines.

He directed the ministers not to undertake any public tour till August 14, hold meetings through video conferencing, hold virtual rallies and do not meet more than five people at a time at their homes too.

The CM said “We’ll be able to control corona totally only by using masks and maintaining social distancing mandatorily. If it is not followed after the lifting of the lockdown, then the infection spreads again and the entire efforts go in vain. On the other hand, the lockdown hits the economy hard. Therefore, after the current lockdown, new lockdown will not be imposed and we have to defeat corona with full precautions and alertness by following the rules and regulations.”

Importantly, the CM’s directions to ministers and public representatives assume significance as the CM himself, three ministers and nine MLAs (seven from BJP) have tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in MP.

The ruling BJP’s top two leaders, including state party chief and Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and state general secretary (organization) Suhas Bhagat too have tested positive.

Till date, the central Indian state has reported 30,968 positive cases and 857 deaths, while 21,657 patients have already recovered from the viral infection. Presently 8,454 active patients are hospitalized across the state. The state reported 834 new cases and 13 more deaths in last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp