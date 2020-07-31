MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks ministers, public representatives not to hold public meetings or tours till August 14

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Under attack from the opposition for ruling BJP leaders, including ministers not following social distancing and holding political rallies and programs, the Covid-positive Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked ministers and public representatives not to hold any public program/public tour till August 14.

“People’s life is more important than election, so any public program shouldn’t be organized by public representatives. In violation of guidelines, action will be taken to impose fines as well as register case or both,” said Chouhan, while chairing the COVID-19 situation review meet via video conferencing from his hospital bed.

In clear words, the CM also stated that be it any individual, whether a CM, minister, public representative or officer, action will be taken against the wrongdoer in case of violation of safety guidelines.

He directed the ministers not to undertake any public tour till August 14, hold meetings through video conferencing, hold virtual rallies and do not meet more than five people at a time at their homes too.

The CM said “We’ll be able to control corona totally only by using masks and maintaining social distancing mandatorily. If it is not followed after the lifting of the lockdown, then the infection spreads again and the entire efforts go in vain. On the other hand, the lockdown hits the economy hard. Therefore, after the current lockdown, new lockdown will not be imposed and we have to defeat corona with full precautions and alertness by following the rules and regulations.”

Importantly, the CM’s directions to ministers and public representatives assume significance as the CM himself, three ministers and nine MLAs (seven from BJP) have tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in MP.

The ruling BJP’s top two leaders, including state party chief and Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and state general secretary (organization) Suhas Bhagat too have tested positive.

Till date, the central Indian state has reported 30,968 positive cases and 857 deaths, while 21,657 patients have already recovered from the viral infection. Presently 8,454 active patients are hospitalized across the state. The state reported 834 new cases and 13 more deaths in last 24 hours.