Portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida, two killed

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and two injured when a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Sector 11 of Noida on Friday evening.

Two among those injured were stated to be critical.

Rescue operations were underway and an NDRF (national disaster response force) team had been rushed to the building collapse site to extricate those under the debris.

Four persons were initially rescued and rushed to the district hospital but later two of them succumbed to their injuries.

As per the sources, the building had a manufacturing unit for solar panels.

The front portion of the building collapsed trapping those present.

However, the police authorities had yet to establish the cause of the collapse. As per the sources, the owner of the building claimed that the construction work was going on in a portion of the building.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking the cognizance of the matter, directed the Noida Police Commissioner to visit the site and update him with the incident.