STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Poaching fear as both sides gear up for Assembly session

Gehlot camp MLAs to stay on at a hotel in Jaipur; Pilot camp legislators in Haryana resort

Published: 31st July 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot speaks during a Congress legislative party meeting at a hotel in Jaipur on Thursday | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The battle for Rajasthan has entered a decisive stage a day after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to convene the Assembly session on August 14, resolving the deadlock with the government after an exchange of letters thrice. Yet, it has reignited the intense tussle between the Congress camps. 

The camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel leader Sachin Pilot are fine-tuning their strategies to win over more MLAs if the August 14 session were to lead to a trial of strength. Gehlot on Thursday told his MLAs that they would have to stay on at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur until August 14 and only ministers could visit the Secretariat to complete their work. The MLAs will have to celebrate Eid and Rakhi at the hotel itself. 

ALSO READ | Rajasthan government will seek floor test, MLAs now being lured with bigger bribes: Gehlot

The move is aimed at preempting poaching either by Pilot or BJP. To keep up the morale, the corralled MLAs are being referred to as ‘warriors of democracy’. “Pilot says he won’t join the BJP; is he planning to float a new party? Everyone knows these people (pro-Pilot MLAs) are planning to leave the party, but they took the legal route only to delay the whole issue. The people understand the game,” Gehlot told the media. 

“If Pilot had a problem with the CM, he should have approached the Congress leadership. Why is he sitting in Haryana in the lap of the BJP?” he asked, repeating his charge of a BJP conspiracy to topple his government. “I am told the rate for poaching our MLAs has been raised after the date for the Assembly session was fixed.

My advice to the rebel MLAs who are not interested in monetary games is that if they want to return, we’ll happily accept them.” Pilot and his 18 rebel MLAs have been reportedly staying at a plush resort in BJP-ruled Haryana. Sources said the rebels are trying to get in touch with several pro-Gehlot MLAs. Although the Pilot camp claims it has 30 MLAs on its side, it has not been able to confirm more than 19 MLAs and three other Independents. Ashok Gehlot could be in serious trouble if these MLAs vote against him in case of a floor test. 

BSP chief working on behest of BJP: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BSP of creating unnecessary fuss over its six MLAs merging with the Congress in the state and claimed that BSP boss Mayawati was acting under pressure from the BJP. His statement came hours after the Rajasthan HC issued notices to the Speaker, assembly secretary and the six BSP MLAs, who had merged with the Congress in 2019.

The court issued the notices on a petition by the BSP seeking disqualification of these MLAs. The BSP said Gehlot’s comments were baseless. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said the merger of six MLAs was illegal as a national party cannot be merged without the approval of the party chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan floor test Kalraj Mishra Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Government Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp