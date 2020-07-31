Rajasthan crisis: Poaching fear as both sides gear up for Assembly session

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The battle for Rajasthan has entered a decisive stage a day after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to convene the Assembly session on August 14, resolving the deadlock with the government after an exchange of letters thrice. Yet, it has reignited the intense tussle between the Congress camps.

The camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel leader Sachin Pilot are fine-tuning their strategies to win over more MLAs if the August 14 session were to lead to a trial of strength. Gehlot on Thursday told his MLAs that they would have to stay on at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur until August 14 and only ministers could visit the Secretariat to complete their work. The MLAs will have to celebrate Eid and Rakhi at the hotel itself.

The move is aimed at preempting poaching either by Pilot or BJP. To keep up the morale, the corralled MLAs are being referred to as ‘warriors of democracy’. “Pilot says he won’t join the BJP; is he planning to float a new party? Everyone knows these people (pro-Pilot MLAs) are planning to leave the party, but they took the legal route only to delay the whole issue. The people understand the game,” Gehlot told the media.

“If Pilot had a problem with the CM, he should have approached the Congress leadership. Why is he sitting in Haryana in the lap of the BJP?” he asked, repeating his charge of a BJP conspiracy to topple his government. “I am told the rate for poaching our MLAs has been raised after the date for the Assembly session was fixed.

My advice to the rebel MLAs who are not interested in monetary games is that if they want to return, we’ll happily accept them.” Pilot and his 18 rebel MLAs have been reportedly staying at a plush resort in BJP-ruled Haryana. Sources said the rebels are trying to get in touch with several pro-Gehlot MLAs. Although the Pilot camp claims it has 30 MLAs on its side, it has not been able to confirm more than 19 MLAs and three other Independents. Ashok Gehlot could be in serious trouble if these MLAs vote against him in case of a floor test.

BSP chief working on behest of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BSP of creating unnecessary fuss over its six MLAs merging with the Congress in the state and claimed that BSP boss Mayawati was acting under pressure from the BJP. His statement came hours after the Rajasthan HC issued notices to the Speaker, assembly secretary and the six BSP MLAs, who had merged with the Congress in 2019.

The court issued the notices on a petition by the BSP seeking disqualification of these MLAs. The BSP said Gehlot’s comments were baseless. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said the merger of six MLAs was illegal as a national party cannot be merged without the approval of the party chief.