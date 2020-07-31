Sonia Gandhi's health showing 'satisfactory improvement': Hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility here, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin.

"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had said yesterday in an earlier bulletin.

"Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital said in a fresh bulletin.

Sonia, 73, was last admitted to the same hospital in February this year.