Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Yoga institutes, gyms, small places to reopen in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Yoga institutes, gyms and small places of worship will be allowed to open in Rajasthan under Unlock 3.

0 for which the state government issued guidelines to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Conditional permission to reopen small places of worship (temple, mosques, gurudwara), which used to have an average daily visit of up to 50 people prior to the lockdown, was given under the guidelines to be implemented from August 1 to 31.

For these places, entry of people will be staggered in such a manner that social distancing of at least six feet is ensured.

Wearing masks is also mandatory.

All other religious places will reopen from September 1.

As per the guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5 for which standard operating procedures (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"All religious places of religious worship -- temple, mosque, churches, gurdwaras shall be permitted to open from September 1 with certain conditions.

Separate guidelines will be issued for that, subsequently," states the order issued by the home department.

"Independence Day functions at district, sub-division, municipal and panchayat levels will be allowed only by following health protocols, such as sanitisation of the public spaces to be used for the function ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks," the order said.

Marriage-related gatherings may also be held with the conditions of giving prior information to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, social distancing will be maintained and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

"Violation of any of the above conditions is an offence and punishable with a heavy fine," the order said.

It states that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and within the state movement of people and goods.

Passengers travelling in any vehicle (personal or commercial) shall not exceed the permitted seating capacity of the registered vehicle.

The order states that face covering, social distancing, spitting in public and workplaces, consumption of liquor, paan, guthka, and tobacco in public places is prohibited and punishable with fine.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed up to August 1.

In addition, cinema halls, swimming pools, metro rail, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.