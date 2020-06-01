Assam allows reopening of religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls from June 8

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Religious places/places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls etc in Assam will function from June 8, the government said on Monday.

The government allowed the shooting of film and video for both government and private in open spaces and studios, operations of barbershops and parlours for hair trimming purposes only, yoga, morning walk, jogging etc without sitting arrangements in open spaces and public parks from Monday.

For all the activities allowed, the government directed strict maintenance of social distancing norms. The barbers have to wear masks and gloves and they must ensure frequent sanitization.

A maximum of 20 people per hour will be allowed in religious places/places of worship. However, if a religious place has only a small area, its management shall downsize the number of attendees accordingly.

All religious institutions shall issue disposable paper tokens to regulate the number of visitors and ensure the safe disposal of tokens before they enter religious places.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will have a maximum of 50% of total capacity at a time. For the performance of yoga, morning walk, jogging etc in open spaces and public parks, persons entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of the areas shall be responsible for maintaining social distancing and hygiene norms.

Educational institutes, coaching centers, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall, however, remain closed. The government has not also allowed social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large-scale congregations.

