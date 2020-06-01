STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya seers demand a grander than existing model of Ram temple

The seers have handed over a memorandum to local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta demanding a change in the existing model of Ram Mandir to make it more majestic.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya | FILE

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A crucial meeting called by a group of seers, demanding a change in the existing model of proposed Ram temple, was cancelled at the last moment without giving any reason in Ayodhya on Monday.

The seers, led by Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara, however, had handed over a memorandum to local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta demanding a change in existing model of Ram Mandir to make it more majestic, on Sunday.

As per the MLA, the seers had handed over a memorandum seeking an altogether a new design making the grandest ever temple of Lord Ram in the world. “They have requested to approach the Prime Minister and UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the issue and I will try to do that,” added Gupta.

In fact, the seer have a common refrain that they are not being consulted on matters of temple construction and its model by the members of Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which was instituted by the Centre on February 5, this year in compliance of the Supreme Court order of November 9, 2019.

“We are not happy with the way the temple trust is functioning. Neither they take the seers of Ayodhya into confidence nor do they consult us on any issue related to the construction of temple and its model. It should be an inclusive process and we should also be asked to present our views to the trust before the construction starts,” said Mahant Dharam Das, head, Nirwani Akhara.

The initial pre-construction work towards Ram temple had commenced on Ram Janmabhoomi premises on May 11. Currently, the exercise of land levelling is going on the premises, said the sources.

On Saturday, the seers had met Digambar Akhara head by Mahant Suresh Das, over the issue which was initially raised by former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti who is also an accused in Babri demolition case. However, on Sunday, the seers ignored Vedanti while preparing to meet Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, to discuss the issue.

Even on Sunday, the meeting of the seers with Nritya Gopal Das was called off on the intervention of VHP leader Rajendra Singh ‘Pankaj’ who met Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara in the morning.

“The temple should have such grandeur that it could make Ayodhya, one of the most significant destinations of religious tourism on the world map. The existing model of Ram temple proposed by VHP is not acceptable to the seers of Ayodhya as it does not match the level of majestic splendour Lord Ram Temple should have. It should be one and only in the world,” said Vedanti. He added that the temple should be the highest in the world. “It should be as high as 1111 feet. I have also written a letter in this regard to the President, PM, UP CM, Union Home Minister, Defence Minister and UP Governor. I believe that my demand would be considered while initiating the construction work of the temple,” said Vedanti.

“Meeting between Singh and Das was crucial. It was after this meeting that seers were pacified and decided to not raise the issue before Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” said a senior VHP leader not willing to be quoted.

The VHP’s model was approved during the Ram Mandir movement in 1990s. The model is kept for ‘darshan’ at Karsevakpuram, the temple workshop in Ayodhya.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram temple Ram temple model Ayodhya seers Ram temple trust
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp