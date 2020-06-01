Coronavirus may be invisible but our corona warriors are invincible: PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the coronavirus as "invisible enemy" and called India's corona warriors as "invincible" asserting that they will win the battle against the virus.

Speaking at the 25th foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka via video conference, the Prime Minister said: "Today the world is facing one of the biggest crises since the two world wars. Like the world changed pre and post-world wars, in the same way, pre and post COVID world will be different. During such a time the world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude."

"The world seeks both care and cure from you. In the root of India's brave fight against COVID-19 is the hard work of the medical community and our corona warriors. In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers but without soldiers' uniform. The virus may be an invisible enemy but our corona warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible against invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the efforts of the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi University is doing "wonderful" work in teaching as well as training on systems of medicine. "This is the age to think even bigger and do even better. I am confident the university will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come," he said.