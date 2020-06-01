STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus recovery rate rising, case fatality going down: Health Ministry

The ministry said at least 4,835 Covid-19 patients had been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients to 91,818.

Published: 01st June 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID-19 ambulance

A CRPF bus designed as a Corona Ambulance and mobile test unit is inaugurated in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that two specific trends were noticed in the Covid-19 situation - while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other.

"The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent amongst Covid-19 patients. On May 18, it was 38.29 per cent, on May 3, it was 26.59 per cent and on April 15, it was 11.42 per cent," it said.

The Health Ministry also said that presently there are 93,322 active cases in the country, which are under active medical supervision.

The case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent. On May 18, it was 3.15 per cent, on May 3, it was 3.25 per cent and on April 15, it was 3.30 per cent.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

It also said that the testing capacity increased in the country through a total of 676 laboratories including 472 government and 204 private laboratories.

"Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for Covid-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested on Sunday," the Health Ministry stated.

According to the data the ministry cited in its press statement, the case fatality rate in the world is 6.19 per cent. It is highest in France, at 19.35 per cent, followed Belgium with 16.25 per cent, Italy with 14.33 per cent and the UK with 14.07 per cent.

