Four-year-old killed as rifle goes off accidently in J&K's Reasi

By PTI

JAMMU: A four-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a bullet from a rifle inside a house in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

Vansh, along with his elder brother Rohit (10), had come to his maternal home at Maslot village in Arnas on Sunday and started fiddling with .303 rifle which belonged to his grandfather who is a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member, a police official said.

He said the gun went off accidentally and a bullet pierced the body of Vansh, resulting in his on the spot death.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the elder brother pressed the trigger of the rifle when the two were alone in the room, the official said, adding police have registered a case and started investigation.

The weapon has been seized, the official said.