Jagdish Sharma new Principal Secretary to Himachal CM

In a major administrative reshuffle, 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers were transferred on Sunday night.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Jagdish Chander Sharma has been appointed as new Principal Secretary to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, replacing Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Kundu, who is the new Director General of Police.

Sharma, also a horticulturalist, will also hold an additional charge of the PWD, Excise and Taxation, besides Information and Public Relations.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kundu takes charge as Himachal Pradesh DGP

R.N. Batta is the new adviser to the Chief Minister, besides holding the additional charge of Principal Private Secretary to him.

Batta replaced HPAS officer Vinay Singh, who has been appointed Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Ram Subagh Singh is now the Additional Chief Secretary of MPP and power, and ndustries. He will continue to hold the additional charge of HP State Electricity Board Ltd as its chairperson. Sanjay Gupta is the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests)

R.D. Dhiman has been appointed the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Personnel and Language, Art and Culture.

Rakesh Kanwar has been appointed as the Managing Director of HP Power Corporation Ltd. He will continue to hold additional charges as state Project Director with zero budget natural farming.

