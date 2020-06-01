Maharashtra: More COVID-19 patients recover in May than March and April

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the month of May, a large number of COVID-19 positive patients in Maharashtra recovered and were discharged compared to March and April.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the curing and discharge of COVID 19 positive patient have increased by 3.5 per cent in May 2020 that is around 43.35 per cent.

“The coronavirus infection doubling ration has been also increased from 11 days to 17.5 days in May. While in April, it was 16.88 days. By May-end, there were 67,655 coronaviruses positive patients reported, out of it, 29, 329 patients got cured and discharged. The recovery rate has increased by 3.5 per cent in comparison of March ratio,” said Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra health minister.

Tope attributed several reasons behind discharging a large number of coronavirus patients. He said that the health workers and doctors are putting a lot of effort to treat, cure and discharge patients. “Besides, the central government had also changed the discharging the COVID-19 patients norms. In the last week of May, 8000 coronavirus positive patients got discharged in a single day that was the highest discharge so far,” Tope added.

He said another measure relief is that the mortality rate is also down significantly. “Earlier the mortality rate in Maharashtra was around seven per cent that has come down to 3.38 per cent. It is slightly higher than the national average rate of mortality while the world mortality rate is 6.19 per cent. The coronavirus patients may be increasing but we are successful to bring down the deaths rates,” health minister claimed.

Tope also said that the major test of COVID 19 is the monsoon, particularly in Mumbai. “In monsoon, other diseases like dengue, malaria etc patients number surges. Now, we have eased the lockdown as part of exit policy so the COVID 19 patients will also rise. We have to tackle COVID 19 and monsoon related ailments together. Therefore, we are preparing the adequate numbers of beds in case of emergency,” Tope added.