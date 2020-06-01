STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NITI Aayog officer tests positive for COVID-19

The sanitisation process of the floor is underway and all due protocols and precautionary measures are being undertaken.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A NITI Aayog officer has tested positive for coronavirus and a floor of the NITI Aayog building here has been sealed for sanitation, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the official who was working on the third floor attended office until last week.

The sanitisation process of the floor is underway and all due protocols and precautionary measures are being undertaken.

A director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28.

On March 29, the government constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are functioning from NITI Bhavan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NITI aayog COVID 19 Coronavirus Niti aayog covid 19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp