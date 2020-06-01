Over 20 lakh people are placed under containment as Gujarat COVID-19 cases reach 16,794

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported 438 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, including 20 in worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 16,794 and the number of fatalities to 1,038, a Health official said.

A total of 689 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 9,919, the official said.

The number of the active cases in the state now stands at 5,837 of which 61 patients are on ventilators.

Of the 31, 20 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad district, 3 from Panchmahal, two each from Porbandar and Surat, and one each from Amreli, Aravalli, Jamnagar and Rajkot, the official said.

With 299 new cases and 20 deaths, Ahmedabad district now accounts for 12,180 of the total 16,794 cases in the state.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Ahmedabad district stands at 842.

Surat and Vadodara reported 55 cases and 34 cases, respectively.

The total number of cases in Surat district now stands at 1,620 and in Vadodara district at 1,043.

"Of the 689 patients discharged Sunday, a majority of 601 were discharged from Ahmedabad, 30 from Surat and 18 from Vadodara, among others," the official said.

Gujarat has so far tested 2,11,930 samples.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,794, new cases 438, deaths 1,038, discharged 9,919, active cases 5,837 and people tested so far 2,11,930.

Over 20 lakh people are placed under the containment and micro-containment zones across Gujarat, excluding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, as per the revised list issued by the state government on Sunday.

A separate list will be issued for Ahmedabad civic area.

Ahmedabad district accounts for the maximum number of 12,180 cases of the total 16,794 cases in the state.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 842 on Sunday.

As per the list, the number of people residing in containment zones in the Surat Municipal Corporation area rose to 13.6 lakh in the fifth phase of the lockdown, compared to 8.4 lakh in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

"Total persons living in containment zone in Surat district, which has so far reported 1,620 coronavirus cases, now stands at 14.3 lakh," it said.

Over 52,000 are placed in containment zones in the Vadodara district, which has so far reported 1,043 COVID-19 cases, it said.

In Gandhinagar, more than 1 lakh people are placed in containment zones, with a majority of 74,837 concentrated in rural areas compared to 34,753 in the city area.

Barring the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area for which a list will be issued separately, a total of 20,11,360 people have been placed under containment zones covering 4,27,878 houses, it said.

Over 13 lakh people were placed within containment zones in Ahmedabad district apart from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

As per the state's new guidelines regarding the fifth phase of the lockdown, containment zones in the state remain under restrictions with only essential services being allowed there between 7 am and 7 pm for municipal areas.

People having houses in such areas not allowed to leave for work in other areas.