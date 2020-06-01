STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protocol violation by BSF led to spike in COVID-19 cases in Tripura: CM 

Of Tripura’s 316 COVID-19 cases so far, 162 were reported from the BSF’s 86th and 138th battalion headquarters.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said the two battalion headquarters of Border Security Force (BSF) in the state’s Dhalai district had recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases due to violation of the protocols, including social distancing.

Sharing the observations made by the National Centre for Disease Control which submitted its report to the state government, Deb said the violation of quarantine norms, besides social distancing, had caused the infection among BSF personnel and their family members.

Of Tripura’s 316 COVID-19 cases so far, 162 were reported from the BSF’s 86th and 138th battalion headquarters. The 162 people included 135 personnel, 26 family members and a mess worker. They all have recovered but have been kept in extended quarantine at the battalion headquarters as a precautionary measure.

“We have already shared the report of the central expert team with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. I learnt that the 138th BSF battalion commandant was replaced following the outbreak of the disease. Some personnel and their family members, who had returned from different parts of the country in February and March, should have strictly followed the COVID-19 protocols,” Deb said.

Earlier, a three-member central expert team had visited the state to study the source of the disease at the two BSF battalion headquarters and its rapid infection among the troopers.

Deb claimed that community transmission of the disease in Tripura was not possible as people were very conscious about it. He said the contagion in the state had spread from the BSF personnel and some 14,000 returnees.

A woman and a jawan of Tripura State Rifles were the state’s first two cases. Both had travelled by a train from Guwahati. After they had recovered, the cases were continuously reported from the two BSF battalion headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura coronavirus BSF coronvirus Covid-19 cases in Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp