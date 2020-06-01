STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shramik passengers offered cold drinks at Bihar's Danapur division

The Danapur division of Indian Railways, one of the key rail routes through which a majority of Shramik special trains pass, has started rendering this services

Published: 01st June 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a good-will gesture, migrant-labourers who passed through the jurisdiction of Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar were given soft drinks and aerated juices to quench their thirst.

The Danapur division of Indian Railways, one of the key rail routes through which a majority of Shramik special trains pass, has started rendering this services in addition to others duties from Sunday.

"This has been started to welcome the migrant labourers and others who come or pass through the Danapur division limits in association with the Coca-cola group. The Coca-cola group under its corporate social responsibility has sponsored 1 lakh bottles to the cost of Rs 80 lakh," Addhar Raj, senior divisional commercial manager of Danapur said.

He said that bottles containing 200 ml of soft drink and juices are being distributed among the migrant-labourers at Ara, Patliputra, Danapur and Patna junctions.

"Around 510 staffs, volunteers of some social organisations and those associated with self-help group (SHGs)have come out voluntarily to distribute the bottles of soft drink and aerated juices at these stations from Sunday," he said.

"Not only this, but we have also distributed biscuits and other ready to eat items, sponsored by the ITC worth Rs 25 lakh, among the migrant workers travelling by the Sharmik Special trains," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coca-Cola migrants crisis Migrant Workers Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp