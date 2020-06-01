Shramik passengers offered cold drinks at Bihar's Danapur division

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a good-will gesture, migrant-labourers who passed through the jurisdiction of Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar were given soft drinks and aerated juices to quench their thirst.

The Danapur division of Indian Railways, one of the key rail routes through which a majority of Shramik special trains pass, has started rendering this services in addition to others duties from Sunday.

"This has been started to welcome the migrant labourers and others who come or pass through the Danapur division limits in association with the Coca-cola group. The Coca-cola group under its corporate social responsibility has sponsored 1 lakh bottles to the cost of Rs 80 lakh," Addhar Raj, senior divisional commercial manager of Danapur said.

He said that bottles containing 200 ml of soft drink and juices are being distributed among the migrant-labourers at Ara, Patliputra, Danapur and Patna junctions.

"Around 510 staffs, volunteers of some social organisations and those associated with self-help group (SHGs)have come out voluntarily to distribute the bottles of soft drink and aerated juices at these stations from Sunday," he said.

"Not only this, but we have also distributed biscuits and other ready to eat items, sponsored by the ITC worth Rs 25 lakh, among the migrant workers travelling by the Sharmik Special trains," he added.