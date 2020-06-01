STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP announces financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for 'Border' born in no man's land

baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAHRAICH: The Samajwadi Party has announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for a baby boy named 'Border' who was born in the no man's land between India and Nepal.

The financial aid was announced by SP MLA Rajpal Kashyap on the directives of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP district president Lakshmi Narain Yadav said on Monday.

The money will be provided to the newborn's family residing in Prithvipura village in Motipur tehsil.

On Saturday, a woman named Jantara gave birth to the child in the no man's land between India and Nepal.

She named her son 'Border'.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet on Sunday, had said, "It's a request that someone write a true letter on the future of 'Border' born on the India-Nepal border and 'Lockdown' and 'Ankesh' born on a train coming from Mumbai to Uttar pradesh.

The BJP should issue a white paper and not a letter on the plight of the country in the past six years." The tweet was an apparent reference to an open letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his second term.

