UP man throws his three young daughters into river, feared drowned

By PTI

SANT KABIR NAGAR, UP: A man, who had recently returned home in Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai, allegedly threw his three small daughters into a river on Monday after a fight with his wife, police said.

Some villagers jumped into the river to save the girls, but they could not find them, they said.

Sana (7), Saba (4) and Shama (2) were thrown from the Birharghat bridge into the river in the Dhanghta area by Sarfaraz, who had come from Mumbai 20 days ago, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Singh said.

Police after receiving information reached the spot along with divers and started a search operation, but the girls have not been traced yet, he said, adding that the state disaster response force has been called.

Sarfaraz was in an inebriated state. He had gone to the bridge along with his daughters and friend Neeraj.

They have been arrested, Singh said.

Police said the incident took place after Sarfaraz had a fight with his wife.