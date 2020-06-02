STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 NDRF teams deployed as cyclonic storm approaches: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CMO tweeted that precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of COVID-19.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in view of the 'Nisarga' cyclone, which is likely to hit the west coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Elaborating about the government's preparedness for the approaching cyclonic storm, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

It also said precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of COVID-19.

"Out of the 16 NDRF units, 10 have been deployed for rescue operation during the cyclone, and 6 SDRF units are in reserve," the CMO said in a graphic shared on Twitter.

Thackeray's office said those staying in kuccha houses are being moved to safer places.

It said non-COVID hospitals are being made available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray NDRF National Disaster Response Force Nisarga cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp