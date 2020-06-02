STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

20 killed in five landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

The landslides occurred in the valley’s all three districts – Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – in southern Assam.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Assam landslides

According to reports reaching here, seven people each were killed in Cachar and Hailakandi while six people lost their lives in Karimganj. (Screengrab)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least 20 people were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents of landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley on Tuesday morning.

The landslides occurred in the valley’s all three districts – Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – in southern Assam. Heavy rains since Monday morning triggered the incidents.

According to reports reaching here, seven people each were killed in Cachar and Hailakandi while six people lost their lives in Karimganj. The 12 injured were admitted to local hospitals. Most of the victims were in their sleep when the tragedy struck them.

The incident in Cachar took place at Joypur in which a man, his three sons, and three daughters were killed. His wife and one son escaped with injuries.

Karimganj had two incidents, both at Kaliganj. In one of them, a 14-year-old girl was killed. In the other, five members of a family – a man, his wife, their two sons, and one daughter – lost their lives.

Hailakandi also had two incidents. In one incident at Mohanpur, a man was killed. In the other incident at Bhattor Bazar, all six members of a family – a man, his father, wife, two daughters, and one son – were killed.

Sources said the locals helped the police and officials of administration in retrieving the bodies of victims and taking the injured people to hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Landslide Assam landslide Barak Vally landslide
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp