20 killed in five landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

GUWAHATI: At least 20 people were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents of landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley on Tuesday morning.

The landslides occurred in the valley’s all three districts – Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – in southern Assam. Heavy rains since Monday morning triggered the incidents.

According to reports reaching here, seven people each were killed in Cachar and Hailakandi while six people lost their lives in Karimganj. The 12 injured were admitted to local hospitals. Most of the victims were in their sleep when the tragedy struck them.

The incident in Cachar took place at Joypur in which a man, his three sons, and three daughters were killed. His wife and one son escaped with injuries.

Karimganj had two incidents, both at Kaliganj. In one of them, a 14-year-old girl was killed. In the other, five members of a family – a man, his wife, their two sons, and one daughter – lost their lives.

Hailakandi also had two incidents. In one incident at Mohanpur, a man was killed. In the other incident at Bhattor Bazar, all six members of a family – a man, his father, wife, two daughters, and one son – were killed.

Sources said the locals helped the police and officials of administration in retrieving the bodies of victims and taking the injured people to hospitals.