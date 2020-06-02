50-year-old Tripura woman kills self over fear of COVID-19 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The fear of COVID-19 has killed a woman in Tripura. The 50-year-old allegedly committed suicide at the GB Pant Hospital in state capital Agartala.

The state’s Law Minister and government spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the body of the woman was found hanging at the hospital lavatory on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who hailed from West Tripura district, was admitted to the hospital on Monday as she had complained of fever and breathlessness. Soon, her swab sample was collected, the report of which was awaited.

The body was sent for autopsy. Officials suspected that she took the extreme step following worries about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an undertrial prisoner, lodged at the Central Jail in the state’s Sepahijala district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was arrested a few days ago from Madhupur in Sepahijala district under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The authorities isolated 29 people, jail inmates and others, who came in contact with him.