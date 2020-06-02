At least 17 more infected with coronavirus in Noida, tally rises to 470

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seventeen people, including four children from a village, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the number of cases in the district to 470.

Also, five patients were discharged after treatment for coronavirus even as the number of active cases rose to 164, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded seven deaths due to the novel virus.

All the deceased are men aged 58, 60, 62, 62, 65, 71 and 90, according to district officials.

“On Monday, 17 people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stands at 470.

"Five patients were discharged and a total 299 patients have recovered so far. There are 164 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients, six are from Bhangel village in Noida and aged 10, 12, 14, 15, 32 and 35, he said.There is one case each from Noida’s Sector 36, 37, 14A, 45, 46, 58, 94B, Chhalera village in Sector 44 and Greater Noida’s Beta I, Gaur City, Piyawali village in Dadri, the official said.

Five patients aged 23, 44, 40, 41 and 36 were discharged on Monday after treatment for Covid-19 at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, he added.The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 63.61 per cent, according to official statistics.

So far, six have died due to the virus in the Gautam Buddh Nagar. On May 27, a 90-year-old who had earlier tested positive for the virus passed away of acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis. He was also earlier diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease.

(With agency inputs)