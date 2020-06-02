Chandigarh diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In an attempt to build ‘assets’ of the department, the Chandigarh Police has decided to hold a talent hunt competition among the recently selected 472 personnel. 

Published: 02nd June 2020

By Harpreet Bajwa
In an attempt to build ‘assets’ of the department, the Chandigarh Police has decided to hold a talent hunt competition among the recently selected 472 personnel.  The talent hunt will focus on a personnel’s investigation skills, especially related to cyber crime, monetary or multi-crore scams and manpower management skills. Senior officers have decided to select talented personnel out of the 472 recruited in 2020, including 230 men and 242 women.

Bharat Electronics to set control centre
The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be set-up in Chandigarh Sector 17 by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The centre will control and monitor CCTV cameras, automatic number plate recognition system, red light violation detection system, e-challan system and adaptive traffic control system. Other smart solutions such as dynamic message boards and public address system will also be set up.  All fire, police, disaster-related and other services will be under the one roof.The project will be costing `295 crore and would take two years to set-up this Centre and once the Centre is ready, BEL will also be responsible for its maintenance for five years.  For setting-up this Centre 38 police quarters in Sector 17 will be demolished in a fortnight.

Panjab Univ to open for teaching staff on June 15
Panjab University (PU) will be opening for the teaching staff on June 15. A three-week prior notice will be given to students before exams. The syllabus pattern and starting of classes in July to be discussed as per the MHA guidelines. And after taking feedback from all departments, it would be decided when to start the classes. Following the countrywide lockdown on March 23, the PU extended its summer vacations till June 15.  Earlier, this week, the PU finalised the SOPs for conducting exams in July. Working on pattern of syllabus, issues raised by students on minimising it will be also considered. All these will be brought to prior notice of students.

Community centre charges to be refunded
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation  resolved that all people who had booked community centres for weddings, anniversary and retirement parties ever since the lockdown was announced from March 22 to May 31 will get a full refund along with GST paid. As many as 493 bookings were cancelled due to the pandemic and about `65.98 lakh was stuck with the government departments. It includes `55.51 lakh rent amount paid by people, `10.07 lakh as the GST and `40,000 for cleaning charges. BJP Councillor Arun Sood said that when invoice is cancelled, even GST is refundable along with other booking charges and these bookings had to cancel.

