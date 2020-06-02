STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly ten NDRF teams deployed across five districts in Maharashtra

The administration of these districts has been asked by the state government to shift all the people along the shoreline to relief centres.

Police constable wearing a mask requests people to leave from Dadar beach during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai.

Police constable wearing a mask requests people to leave from Dadar beach during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With cyclone Nisarga expected to make landfall south of Mumbai on June 3, several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at various places of the state.

Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Palghar, three teams in Mumbai. one in Thane, 2 teams in Raigad and one team in Ratnagiri.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea has moved north northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over the east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 14.2°N and longitude 71.2°E about 310 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 570km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 800 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

"It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 Noon and then recurve north northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3," the IMD stated in its advisory.

