Doubling farm income by 2022 is another 'jumla', says Congress leader Ahmed Patel

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the government has announced new Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for Kharif crops, Congress on Tuesday said that all hopes of farmers were dashed as they have been facing unprecedented crisis due to the lockdown, locust attack and cyclone.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "If this is going to be the government's attitude towards farmers, their promise to double farm income by 2022 will end up becoming another 'jumla'."

The Congress leader said that unfortunately, all hopes of farmers expecting much needed respite were dashed by the Centre.

"Forget about profit, this so-called raise in Kharif MSPs won't even cover their losses and debts", he added

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the increase in the MSPs for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21.

Government has increased the MSPs of Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

The highest increase in MSPs is proposed for nigerseed (Rs 755 per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs 370 per quintal), urad (Rs 300 per quintal) and cotton (long staple) (Rs 275 per quintal).