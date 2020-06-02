Gujarat BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive, takes count to three

AHMEDABAD: An MLA of the ruling BJP in Gujarat was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he tested positive for coronavirus, his office said.
The legislator had a fever since the last few days and he eventually tested positive for COVID-19, said a release by his office.
He was admitted to a hospital on Monday, the release said.
He is the third MLA from Gujarat to be infected by the virus.
Earlier, two MLAs - one from the BJP and the other from the Congress - had tested positive for coronavirus.
The Congress MLA was discharged two weeks ago after recovering from the disease.
The other lawmaker is undergoing treatment.