STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IndiGo posts Rs 871 crore quarterly loss due to closure of flight operations during lockdown

In the latest March quarter, revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,299.1 crore.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the three months ended March, as higher expenses and suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic took a toll.

The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of Rs 595.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"Closure of flight operations during national lockdown on account of COVID-19 significantly impacted revenue for the quarter," it said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic flight services remained suspended for two months from March 25 when the lockdown was imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

While domestic flights resumed operations on May 25, overseas flights are yet to recommence services.

Regarding future capacity growth, IndiGo said it was not in a position to provide a guidance, citing "prevailing uncertainty due to pandemic".

In the three months ended March, total income increased to Rs 8,634.6 crore.

The same stood at Rs 8,259.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,299.1 crore.

However, total expenses shot up 30 per cent to Rs 9,924.4 crore in the latest March quarter.

Fuel cost rose nearly three per cent, while other expenses jumped around 46 per cent, as per the filing.

Load factor, a measure of seat occupancy, declined to 82.8 per cent in the March quarter from 86 per cent in the same period a year ago.

For 2019-20 financial year, IndiGo registered a loss of Rs 233.7 crore.

In the year-ago fiscal, it had a profit after tax of Rs 157.2 crore.

"At IndiGo, we are determined to emerge from this crisis stronger and more energised than ever. We are positioning ourselves to be a stronger brand to have a more efficient fleet and a lower cost structure," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

The airline had a fleet of 262 planes, including 123 A320 ceos, 100 A320 neos, 14 A321 neos and 25 ATRs at the end of March.

Shares of IndiGo declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 945.55 on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indigo COVID19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp