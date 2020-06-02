Maharashtra govt appoints nodal offices at private hospitals to ensure implementation of guidelines  

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to appoint the local corporation officer as a nodal officer at private hospitals to ensure implementations of government guidelines – reserving 80 per cent beds for patients.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had made a surprise visit on Monday, where it was found that the private hospitals were not following the government guidelines of reserving the 80 per cent beds for patients and treating them as per prescribed guidelines. The show-cause notice has been given to four big hospitals including Bombay Hospital, Hinduja, Lilavati.

Tope said that there was a complaint that these private hospitals are not treating the patients citing non-availability of beds. “These hospitals are also charging the hefty fees, therefore, we decided to control these hospitals by appointing nodal officer and monitoring their administration and work,” Tope said.

The state government has decided to give a unique ID to every bed. “It is mandatory for every land to give the COVID 19 swab testing report within 24 hours. The kidney patients will get treatment in private hospitals. Besides, it has also decided to ask the central government to start the suburban local train services so that the people who are working in essential services can commute easily,” said a government official.

“We have also decided to control the private ambulances along with hospitals so that the patients will get an ambulance and medical treatment on time,” he added.