Man burnt alive in Pratapgarh over love affair, three arrested

By Express News Service



Irate mob of villagers put police vehicles on fire

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a man was burnt alive after being tied to a tree allegedly over an affair in Bhajainii village under Fatanpur police station area in Pratapgarh district, on late Monday night.

The victim, aged 25, was identified as Ambika Kumar Patel. He was allegedly held by the family of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Three persons, including woman’s father and her brother, were arrested by Pratapgarh police on charges of abduction and setting the youth afire, said police sources here on Tuesday.

Moreover, after the killing of the youth, his agitated family accompanied by other villagers went berserk and attacked the police party, led by SHO Fatanpur police station, as they had gone to the village on getting the information of killing.

As per the police sources, an irate mob of villagers indulged in heavy arson setting two police vehicles including a police response vehicle –(PRV-112) -- and a patrolling jeep on fire. The cops had to run helter-skelter to save their life.

Later, a heavy contingent of force from adjoining 10 police stations was called in to defuse the tension.

Senior police officials of the regions, including Pratapgarh DM Dr Rupesh Kumar, SP Abhishek Singh and IG (Prayagraj range) KP Singh are camping there.

As per the sources, the youth had an affair with a girl of the same village. Their relationship was not acceptable to their families which were at loggers head in the past. Some months back, the youth had uploaded the girl's video on social media over which her family got annoyed and lodged a police complaint against him. Following the police complaint, the youth was held and sent to jail.

In the mean time, the girl got a job in police department and was posted in Kanpur and the youth was freed after getting bail.

As per the sources, on Monday night around 10 pm, girl's relatives went to Ambika’s house and took him away forcibly. They, later, tied him to a tree and burnt him alive. This infuriated the victim’s family and triggered major unrest in the village.

The police had lodged two cases in connection with the incident. One case was lodged in connection with burning the youth alive naming three persons and some unidentified persons. While three persons including girl’s father Harishankar and her brother Shubham were arrested, hunt was on for two more persons. The other case was lodged in connection with arson where in the villagers put the police

vehicles afire. Five persons were held in connection with the second case.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm was prevailing amid deployment of heavy police force in the village.

