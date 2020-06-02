Naxal with bounty on his head killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

By ANI

BIJAPUR: A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was gunned down in an encounter with the security personnel in Bijapur district on Tuesday, informed Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

The gun-battle took place in a forest between Hurrepal and Bechapal hills early in the morning today under Mirtur Police station limit, Bijapur district.

The operation was jointly conducted by District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force of both Dantewada and Bijapur districts.

"During the search operation, a body of a male was recovered in uniform, " added Pallava.

The deceased has been identified as Dasru Punem, member of the military platoon no.2 of Naxals.

A search operation is still underway.