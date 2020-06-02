STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples

A distinct cluster of Covid virus population prevalent in India comprises 41 per cent of all SARS-CoV2 genomes of Indian samples and 3.5 per cent of global genomes submitted in public domain.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A distinct cluster of COVID virus population prevalent in India comprises 41 per cent of all SARS-CoV2 genomes of Indian samples and 3.5 per cent of global genomes submitted in public domain.

Called Clade A3i, this cluster, uncharacterized so far, seems to have originated from an outbreak in February and spread through India, said scientists of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

The genomes isolated from India were classified under five clusters — Clades A2a, A3, A3i, B, and B4. A fresh preprint on genome analysis of SARS-CoV2 shows that considering all the genomic data available from India, the Clade A3i is represented in 145 genomes (41.2 per cent) and represented 6 of 19 states from which the genomes originated.

The geographical distribution and the proportion of the Clade A3i isolates shows the highest prevalence in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi followed by Bihar, Karnataka, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan have one genome each under Clade A3i.

“The cluster suggests a potential single introduction in February, followed by a country-wide spread, mostly affecting the South as evidenced by the most recent common ancestor (tMRCA) as well as the short cluster. Our analysis suggests that the Clade A3i was represented in almost all states from which genomes are available, barring a few,” said a scientist.

Constantly evolving

The virus has differentiated into at least 10 Clades and is evolving.

This has implications in genetic epidemiology, surveillance, contact tracing, development of long term strategies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian samples virus genome
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp