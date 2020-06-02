Nisarga likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in next 24 hours: IMD

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the tropical storm Nisarga, which is heading towards Gujarat and Maharashtra, is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai tomorrow.

"The depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 5.30 hours IST of today, the 2nd June 2020 over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 N and longitude 71.2 E about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the IMD started today morning.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 3rd June," the IMD added.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and in view of the possible formation of a low-pressure area over the south-east and the adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders.