Patanjali will add 5 lakh new jobs: Ramdev

Ayurveda can be a way forward for people to fight COVID-19 and developing strong immunity, says Baba Ramdev. The yoga guru says he has not rested in the last 40 years and remains active from 4 am to 10 pm every day. His remarks came during a conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, on TNIE’s Expressions, a series of live web casts with people who matter.

For an ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) Bharat, what do you think are the five things that the country can adopt?

I will do three things. In order to make the country self-reliant on edible oil, be it soya, sunflower, mustard, I will create a movement... in the five-10 years so that we don’t have to rely on others. Through this work, I will give livelihood to more than 5 lakh people. Through the different projects of Patanjali and Ruchi Soya, I can give a contribution of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years.

What are your expectations from politicians?

The expectation is that in order for this to work in different sectors like agriculture, industry, manufacturing, automobile, we need to make India-centred policies. In many companies, people have funds. There should be some policies that people do not hesitate to spend funds. They should feel that they can earn some profits.

Will Patanjali create a medicine for COVID-19?

We will keep on working. We have been successful.

In the past two months of lockdown, have you researched on new forms of yoga?

From the time COVID-19 emerged, we started our research. Pranayams are effective. One can make a concoction of natural ingredients like turmeric, ginger, black pepper, tulsi, cardamom. We did the experiments at different places. In Madhya Pradesh, we gave kadha to 500 people. Most people tested negative. The recovery rate is amazing, within seven to 10 days. This is a clinical controlled trial process, and we have published a research paper in an international journal. I think before a vaccine is made available, Ayurveda will give people the weapon to fight COVID-19.

Have you shared your formula with govt or ICMR? Has it been acknowledged?

There is the lobby of MNCs and of allopathy (manufacturers). But we have found out a way. We have taken approval of clinical controlled trial.

Are you saying MNCs and allopathy lobby are not allowing you to promote indigenous remedies?

They are against yoga, Ayurveda and Indian culture.

Govt’s policies are such that foreign firms come here.

The government cannot do everything. The mindset of people on indigenous products also needs to change.

You had said earlier you would fight against foreigners. Do you think you have been successful?

In 50 per cent states, we are ahead in sales of dentalcare, skincare and other household items. In April-May, Patanjali and Ruchi Soya had a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore.