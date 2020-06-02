STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reliance Industries mega right issue world's biggest by a non-financial issuer in 10 years

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's rights issue opened for the subscription of shareholders on May 20 and will close on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo| Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries mega Rs 53,124 crore rights issue is the largest in the world by a non-financial issuer in the last 10 years, an analyst said.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's rights issue opened for the subscription of shareholders on May 20 and will close on Wednesday.

According to data from Dealogic, the issue is the biggest in the world by a non-financial issuer in the last 10 years. The only other non-financial issuer close to the issue size is USD 7.002 billion issue by Bayer AG in June 2018.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm had on April 30 announced fund raising of Rs 53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue -- India's biggest and the first such issue by the firm in nearly three decades.

One share will be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 per cent discount to the closing price for April 30.

The issue had been over-subscribed 1.1 times as of Monday, according to stock exchange data. The biggest rights issue since the global financial crisis of 2008 is the USD 19.57 billion issue by HSBC Holdings Plc in April 2009, according to Dealogic.

Deutsche Bank's USD 13.96 billion issue in October 2010 is the second biggest closely followed by USD 13.69 billion issue by UniCredit.

From Asia, the biggest offering was by Bank of China in December 2010 with an issue size of USD 8.96 billion. The rights issuance is the first by Reliance in three decades.

The last time Reliance tapped the public for funds was in 1991 when it had issued convertible debentures. The debentures were subsequently converted into equity shares at Rs 55 apiece.

Ambani had in August last year unveiled plans to cut debt to zero by 2021. As part of this plan, RIL has been seeking strategic partnerships across its businesses while targeting to deleverage the balance sheet.

At the end of March quarter, RIL had an outstanding debt of Rs 3,36,294 crore. It also had cash in hand of Rs 1,75,259 crore, bringing the net debt position to Rs 1,61,035 crore.

As part of its balance sheet deleveraging plans, Reliance has sold a minority stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms to Facebook and top private equity funds.

It is also talking to Saudi Aramco for selling a fifth of its oil-to-chemicals business for an asking of USD 15 billion and has sold half of its fuel retail venture to BP Plc for Rs 7,000 crore and telecommunication tower business to Brookfield for Rs 25,200 crore. Together, proceeds from these transactions will result in a reduction in RIL's net debt.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service had stated that the rights issue is credit positive as earnings will decline because of economic shutdowns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Industries Rights issue
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp