Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar government to set time-frame to arrest JDU MLA named in triple murder case

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the delay in the arrest of ruling JD(U) MLA Amar Nath Pandey alias Pappu Pandey in the Gopalgunj triple murder case and asked the Nitish Kumar government to set a time-frame to arrest him.

The leader of the opposition in Bihar asked Kumar to come forward and disclose to the people actions taken by the JD(U)-led government in the murder case.

If the government failed to arrest the MLA then RJD will launch a movement, he said.

Pandey has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the attack by bike-borne miscreants on the residence of RJD worker JP Choudhary at Gopalgunj on May 24 that left his brother and parents dead.

Choudhary himself suffered grievous injuries.

A special investigation team has been set up to trace and arrest the legislator and others who may have been involved in the attack.

The legislators brother and nephew who were named in the FIR have been arrested.

I just want to ask the honorable chief minister for a time-frame for completing the probe by the SIT and the arrest of the legislator.

We (RJD) will launch a movement if the government does not set any time-frame to arrest the MLA who has been named as an accused in the murder case, Yadav told reporters here at party office during a press meet.

Why has the legislator, who has been named in several serious cases, not been arrested? The chief minister should explain to the people what action the government has taken so far in the case, he said and questioned the director general of police's silence in the case.

"Why has the DGP not visited Gopalganj so far?" he added.

Yadav showed video clippings against the JD(U) legislator in order to buttress his charges against the MLA.

Yadav, who is the RJD heir apparent, wanted the authorities to also find out the call details and whatsapp call details of last three months of the legislator.

"There should also be probe to find out who is protecting the MLA," he added.

On May 29 Yadav had met Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him that a special session be convened to look into the poor law and order and other pressing issues in the stat.

This was shortly after his attempt to proceed towards Gopalganj district in a massive procession was thwarted by the police who took exception to RJD workers flouting social distancing norms.

Yadav said he had demanded convening of a special session on the delicate situation prevailing in Bihar where law and order has evidently collapsed, the government is indifferent to the lot of migrants who have returned in large numbers during the lockdown and the health system is far from adequate to handle a crisis like COVID-19".