STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 216 more recoveries, Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 recovery rate grows to 62.07 per cent

A break up of the recovered 216 patients revealed that maximum 79 patients recovered in Bhopal, followed by 39 in Indore and 30 in Ujjain

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid, airport

CISF personnel patrol at airport. (Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: With 216 more COVID-19 positive patients recovering from the killer viral infection over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh increased to 62.07 per cent in comparison to 60.40 per cent on the previous day.

A break up of the recovered 216 patients revealed that maximum 79 patients recovered in Bhopal, followed by 39 in Indore and 30 in Ujjain.

 While the state recorded a recovery rate of 62.07 per cent on Tuesday, Khandwa district reported the best rate with 83.66 per cent, followed by adjoining Burhanpur district with 81.25 per cent and Jabalpur recorded 71.71 per cent recovery rate.

Among the three top districts in terms of number of positive and active cases,  Indore reported 56.83 per cent recovery rate with 2029 out of 3570 positive cases recovering, while Bhopal was almost 12 per cent better than Indore with 68.06 per cent as 1042 out of 1531 cases recovered and Ujjain reported 68.64 per cent recovery rate as 475 out of 692 cases recovering till date.

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 137 new positive cases were reported taking the state’s total positive cases count to 8420. Among the new cases Indore reported 31 cases, Bhopal 20 cases and Neemuch 24 cases.

The 24 new cases in Neemuch was largely due to sudden spurt in new cases reported from Javad town, which neighbours Chhitorgarh district of Rajasthan.

The total active patients count stood at 2835 in the state.

Till date Indore with 3570 positive cases and 1403 active cases is the prime COVID-19 hotspot in MP, followed by Bhopal with 1531 positive and 429 active cases, Ujjain with 692 positive and 159 active cases, Burhanpur with 304 positive and 41 active cases, Jabalpur with 251 positive and 61 active cases.

As many as six more deaths were reported over the last 24 hours in the state, taking the total COVID-19 death count so far to 364. Over the last 24 hours, Indore reported 3 deaths and Bhopal, Burhanpur and Ratlam reported a death each.

Till date maximum 138 deaths have happened in Indore, 60 in Bhopal, 58 in Ujjain, 16 in Burhanpur and 13 in Khandwa district.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp