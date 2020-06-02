With 216 more recoveries, Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 recovery rate grows to 62.07 per cent

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: With 216 more COVID-19 positive patients recovering from the killer viral infection over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh increased to 62.07 per cent in comparison to 60.40 per cent on the previous day.

A break up of the recovered 216 patients revealed that maximum 79 patients recovered in Bhopal, followed by 39 in Indore and 30 in Ujjain.

While the state recorded a recovery rate of 62.07 per cent on Tuesday, Khandwa district reported the best rate with 83.66 per cent, followed by adjoining Burhanpur district with 81.25 per cent and Jabalpur recorded 71.71 per cent recovery rate.

Among the three top districts in terms of number of positive and active cases, Indore reported 56.83 per cent recovery rate with 2029 out of 3570 positive cases recovering, while Bhopal was almost 12 per cent better than Indore with 68.06 per cent as 1042 out of 1531 cases recovered and Ujjain reported 68.64 per cent recovery rate as 475 out of 692 cases recovering till date.

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 137 new positive cases were reported taking the state’s total positive cases count to 8420. Among the new cases Indore reported 31 cases, Bhopal 20 cases and Neemuch 24 cases.

The 24 new cases in Neemuch was largely due to sudden spurt in new cases reported from Javad town, which neighbours Chhitorgarh district of Rajasthan.

The total active patients count stood at 2835 in the state.

Till date Indore with 3570 positive cases and 1403 active cases is the prime COVID-19 hotspot in MP, followed by Bhopal with 1531 positive and 429 active cases, Ujjain with 692 positive and 159 active cases, Burhanpur with 304 positive and 41 active cases, Jabalpur with 251 positive and 61 active cases.

As many as six more deaths were reported over the last 24 hours in the state, taking the total COVID-19 death count so far to 364. Over the last 24 hours, Indore reported 3 deaths and Bhopal, Burhanpur and Ratlam reported a death each.

Till date maximum 138 deaths have happened in Indore, 60 in Bhopal, 58 in Ujjain, 16 in Burhanpur and 13 in Khandwa district.