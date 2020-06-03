STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF units in Northern Sector, Delhi on high alert following terror threat

Sources said that unit heads have been asked to keep round-the-clock security of their camps and send details to the headquarters.

CRPF pesonnel petrolling at the area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi

Representational image (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have warned of terror attacks in the national capital on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following which CRPF has asked all units in Delhi as well as in the Northern Sector to remain on high alert and step up security of all installations.

According to intelligence agencies, terrorists and anti-social elements might be planning terror attacks in Delhi. Unit heads have been asked to keep round-the-clock security of their camps and send details to the headquarters, sources said.

"As CRPF troops are deployed at all places, including static guards/vital installation/camp security duties, therefore all troops be briefed about the security drill, conduct/behaviour, role/importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary coordination with all stakeholders etc," said an internal communication.

The CRPF has also issued directions for immediate placement of "extra guard at all vulnerable points".

