Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibaug, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in next 3 hours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The landfall process started around 12.30 pm.

FOLLOW CYCLONE NISARGA LIVE UPDATES HERE

It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

"The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometers per hour, it added.