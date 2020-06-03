STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone 'Nisarga' now moving towards north-east Maharashtra: IMD

The landfall process started near Alibaug at around 1 pm and ended by 4 pm, he said.

Mumbai Policewoman stand guard at Mora Jetty during Cyclone Nisarga in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: After making landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon, cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is moving north-east and is likely to impact Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, which may witness heavy showers with gusty winds, an IMD official said.

Districts such as Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai were affected by the cyclonic storm.

"As per the predictions, heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds were experienced," said head of the weather department, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.

The cyclone was now moving north-east and is likely to affect Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, he added.

"The north-west part of Pune district will also be affected because of the movement of the storm.

Widespread rains will be witnessed in Pune city and district, while heavy to very heavy showers are likely in ghat areas," the official said.

Water-logging, landslides and instances of tree falling are also likely to occur in ghat areas, he said.

"The impact of the storm is likely to last in the (Pune) district till 8.30 pm and by 11.30 pm, it will subside," he added.

Incidents of tree falling, electric posts getting uprooted and tin sheds flying away were reported from several parts of Pune district.

