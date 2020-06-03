Cyclone 'Nisarga': Trees, poles uproted near Alibaug

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cyclone 'Nisarga' has made landfall near Alibaug on Maharashtra coast with wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall, leading to uprooting of many trees and electricity poles, a Raigad district official said.

The cyclone hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad, district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

"Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibaug," the collector said.

She said 13,541 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

"We have identified 62 villages in the radius of five kilometres near the coastline (in Raigad) and are taking extra precautions there," the collector said.

She appealed to people to stay indoors until Thursday morning for their own safety.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.

30 pm near Alibaug, 95 kms from Mumbai.

"The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district.

It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles.

"Not only the coastal areas in Raigad, but residents of towns like Roha, Tala, Sudhagad, Khalapur, Mangaon, Panvel and Poladpur will also have to remain alert," she said.