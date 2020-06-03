STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone 'Nisarga': Trees, poles uproted near Alibaug

The cyclone hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad, district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nisarga, cyclone

A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cyclone 'Nisarga' has made landfall near Alibaug on Maharashtra coast with wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall, leading to uprooting of many trees and electricity poles, a Raigad district official said.

The cyclone hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad, district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

"Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibaug," the collector said.

She said 13,541 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

"We have identified 62 villages in the radius of five kilometres near the coastline (in Raigad) and are taking extra precautions there," the collector said.

She appealed to people to stay indoors until Thursday morning for their own safety.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.

30 pm near Alibaug, 95 kms from Mumbai.

"The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district.

It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles.

"Not only the coastal areas in Raigad, but residents of towns like Roha, Tala, Sudhagad, Khalapur, Mangaon, Panvel and Poladpur will also have to remain alert," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone landfall IMD Alibaug Raigad Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp