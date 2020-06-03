Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday night, a central government agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km, it added.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.