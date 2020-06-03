STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health worker booked for flouting home quarantine order in Maharashtra

The accused had come in contact with the patient and was advised to remain home quarantined

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

A view a 400-bed quarantine facility prepared at the NSCBI Airport for the flight passengers in Kolkata Thursday May 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A case has been registered against a health worker employed at a private hospital in Jalna district of Maharashtra for allegedly violating the home quarantine order by attending a marriage ceremony of a relative last month, an official said on Wednesday.

The offence was registered at Sadar Bazar police station in Jalna, he said.

"One of the staff members of a private hospital from old Jalna area had tested COVID-19 positive on May 21. The accused had come in contact with the patient and was advised to remain home quarantined," he said.

"His swab was collected for testing on May 27. He had been asked to remain home quarantined. Despite that, he attended the marriage ceremony on May 29.

He tested positive for the infection later that day," inspector of Sadar Bazar police station, Sanjay Deshmukh, said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine order violation Aurangabad Maharashtra coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp