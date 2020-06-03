Lucknow diary: All that is happening in the City of Nawabs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

With easing of curbs, air turns toxic again

With gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, air pollution is also rising. The air quality is now back to ‘worst’ in at least four cities of Uttar Pradesh that figure among the most polluted cities in the country. Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut and Bulandshahr have recorded ‘poor’ air quality since May 24, says the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). They were among top five cities with worst air quality across the state.

Heat kills hundreds of bats

Sudden death of hoards of bats created panic in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and some adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh. The mystery was dispelled by the autopsy report given by Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, stating that bats died due to brain haemorrhage caused by excess heat.

As per the post-mortem report, there were no traces of coronavirus or rabies in the dead bats. Experts believe that bats have a high immunity level and are not affected by any pathogen, virus or bacteria, though they can be carriers of the virus.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, studies have suggested that bats are natural reservoir of a range of coronaviruses. Over 100 bats were found dead in a mango orchard in Gorakhpur on May 26 and a day later in Ballia.

‘Shuddhi Surang’

Amid suspicions about adverse impact of earlier versions of santisation tunnels on skin and eyes, Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has come up with its safer avatar — Shuddhi Surang. The first such tunnel was installed at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow by the experts of AKTU recently along with portable sanitisation machine which can sanitise files used and touched by many in office.

The sanitisation tunnel is safer as it doesn’t have sodium hypochlorite or chorine which is harmful for eyes and skin. The WHO recommended sanitiser contains skin friendly formulations having alcohol, glycerin and rose water.

Restrictions on entry in mosques

Wear a mask while offering namaz, bring your own janamaz (prayer mat) and skull cap and don’t stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other namazis. These are some of the directives issued by the Islamic Centre of India (ICI) to mosques.

The 16-point advisory comes in the backdrop of the Central government’s decision to reopen places of worship from June 8 in a phased manner. Head of ICI and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that after initial 15 days of reopening of mosques, a new advisory could come up following circumstantial changes.