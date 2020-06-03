STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA seeks Sonu Sood's help to bring back migrants, Congress takes swipes

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Rajendra Shukla shared on Twitter a list of migrants who are stuck in Mumbai and asked actor Sonu Sood to help them reach home.

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:06 PM

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Rajendra Shukla.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A tweet by former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla, seeking actor Sonu Sood’s help to bring back migrant workers from Mumbai has rendered opposition Congress' ammo to attack the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the central Indian state.

The Congress leaders, including former state Congress president Arun Yadav and party’s first-time MLA Kunal Chaudhary, have attacked the BJP government in the state, saying that Shukla’s tweet has exposed the hollowness of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s tall claims of having brought back more than five lakh migrant workers from various states to MP.

@SonuSood जी ये रीवा/सतना मप्र निवासी काफी दिनों से मुम्बई में फंसे हुए हैं और अभी तक वापस नहीं पहुंच पाए हैं। कृपया इनको वापस लाने मे हमारी मदद् करें। @RewaCollector pic.twitter.com/W06ypyxi38 — Rajendra Shukla (@rshuklabjp) June 1, 2020

“The BJP MLA seeking help from actor Sonu Sood to bring back migrant workers stranded in Mumbai has raised several questions on the functioning of the BJP government in MP. The BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla’s tweet shows that the ruling party legislator has lost faith in his own government,” ex-union minister and former MP Congress president Arun Yadav tweeted.

Yadav also retweeted the BJP MLA’s tweet seeking help from Sonu Sood. In the tweet made on Tuesday, the three-time BJP MLA from Rewa seat Rajendra Shukla had requested the actor Sonu Sood to help in bringing back migrant workers from Rewa and Satna districts of MP, who were stranded in Mumbai. He had also tweeted a list of the migrant workers stranded in Mumbai.

The actor had responded to the BJP MLA’s tweet by promising to send the stranded migrant workers back to MP the next day. “Tomorrow we’ll send your migrant brothers to you Sir. If I ever come to MP, I would love to have Poha,” Sonu Sood had written while responding to the ex-MP minister’s tweet.

With the opposition Congress making a major political issue out of his tweet, the BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla responded with tweets on Wednesday.

“My Congress friends need to know, 45 shramik trains have brought back over 42,000 people to Rewa in the last three weeks. Also, 75,000 natives of Vindhya region of MP have been brought back by 15,000 buses from various parts of the country and the state. It’s due to coordination between state and central government that this has been possible,” Shukla tweeted on Wednesday.

In another tweet on Wednesday, the BJP MLA wrote, “the Congress friends hiding in their homes amid the Corona pandemic don’t know that lakhs of Vindhya region residents have returned home due to the coordination of central and MP government.

