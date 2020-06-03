STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP to audit all COVID-19 deaths to find out causes of high mortality

All Deans of Medical Colleges have been tasked with detailed daily death audit of every COVID-19 death happening in the districts of their region

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

An elderly woman being discharged from a hospital in Indore on May 18 (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Concerned over the COVID-19 death rate in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has asked Deans of Medical Colleges to ensure daily death audit in the districts of their region to find out reasons behind every COVID-19 death.

According to Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, the Commissioner of MP Health Services, “All Deans of Medical Colleges have been tasked with detailed daily death audit of every COVID-19 death happening in the districts of their region to find out the reasons.”

Importantly, at a COVID-19 situation review meeting recently, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked the officials to focus on analysis of each death happening due to COVID-19 in the state for bringing down the COVID-19 mortality rate in MP.

As per the health bulletin on Tuesday evening, the state had reported 364 deaths against 8,420 total positive cases, which meant the state has around 4.32 percent COVID-19 mortality rate compared to the national rate of 2.8 per cent.

As per the available national data, Madhya Pradesh was only second to Gujarat when it came to COVID-19 mortality rate. Against MP’s 4.32 mortality rate, Gujarat’s COVID mortality rate stood at 6.18 percent.

Even Delhi (523 deaths) and Maharashtra (2362), which reported many more deaths than MP, have a better mortality rate of 2.51 percent and 3.37 percent respectively due to a lesser number of deaths in proportion to the large number of positive cases.

As per Dr Jyoti Bindal, the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Indore,  the death audit work is underway at two levels. Firstly, for each district coming in the Indore region, two MGM faculties each have been tasked with coordinating with the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of each district to get a detailed audit of each COVID-19 death. Secondly, a six-member committee has been constituted to conduct the death audit of each COVID-19 death happening in Indore.

Indore, MP’s COVID-19 hotspot, has so far reported 138 deaths against 3570 positive cases, which means 3.86 percent mortality rate, but smaller districts of Indore region, including Khargone (7.05 pc mortality rate), Khandwa (5.17 pc) and Burhanpur (5.26 pc) have reported higher mortality rates.

“We had been earlier conducting the death audit independently, which suggested that co-morbidity conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, and even Obesity were major contributors to COVID-19 deaths, which were happening more in patients aged above 50 years,” said Dr. Bindal.

According to Dr. Sanjay Dikshit, the Dean of Ratlam Medical College, “death audit isn’t anything new, but now the system is being streamlined as the death audit reports have to arrive at all cost within 24 hours of the death. We’ve deputed two faculties for each of the five districts under our jurisdiction. These faculties are tasked with analyzing each death in detail, particularly whether all standard treatment protocols were followed in case of the patient who died or not. The detailed death audit will enable us to delve in detail about the host of factors that could be involved in the deaths.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP corona deaths Covid-19 death audit Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp