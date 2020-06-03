STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People mostly searched for AC dealers, packers and movers, mobile phone services during lockdown: Study

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 98,000 users across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha.

Published: 03rd June 2020 11:53 PM

covid, coronavirus

A mobile phone store owner awaits a customer or two amid COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai's T. Nagar. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A study undertaken by Sulekha.com, a digital platform for expert services, has revealed that among the top three service categories searched by people during the lockdown were AC dealers, packers and movers and mobile phone services.

The platform unveils interesting trends and insights about the service categories that saw an increase since the lockdown began.

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 98,000 users across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha.com between March 23rd and May 11, 2020.

As summer was fast approaching, it comes as no surprise that most users had searched for AC dealers.

AC dealers have witnessed a growth of 346 per cent followed by packers and movers (282 per cent) and mobile phone services (230 per cent).

"Service categories such as vehicle rentals, drivers and home electronics and appliances dealers grew overall by 180 per cent. This could be due to people stranded in one city looking for intra and intercity travel options," it said.

As many people are currently working from home, requests for computer repair and services category has grown by 118 per cent.

The top five cities that are leading in online searches across service categories includes Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

