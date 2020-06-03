STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record 8909 new COVID-19 cases take India's coronavirus tally past 2-lakh mark; death toll 5815

Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus cases

A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered, while one has migrated, it said.

Around 48.31 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

FOLLOW OUR CORONAVIRUS RELATED UPDATES HERE

The country has been registering more than 8,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

Six more people died from the pathogen in Madhya Pradesh, followed by five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and four in Telangana, There were two deaths each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Kerala, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, 364 people have died so far, followed by 335 in West Bengal, 222 in Uttar Pradesh and 203 in Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu has registered 197 deaths so far, while there have been 92 fatalities in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

Fifty-two people have succumbed to the infection in Karnataka, followed by 46 in Punjab, 33 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 24 in Bihar.

Haryana has registered 23 fatalities, while the toll in Kerala is 11.

There have been seven deaths each in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Five COVID-19 fatalities each have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, while four have died in Assam.

A person each have died due to the pandemic in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh, according to the data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

The highest number of cases in the country are from Maharashtra with a tally of 72,300, followed by 24,586 in Tamil Nadu, 22,132 in Delhi and 17,617 in Gujarat.

Rajasthan has 9,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed 8,420 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,361 in Uttar Pradesh and 6,168 in West Bengal.

The coronavirus cases has gone up to 4,155 in Bihar, 3,898 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,796 in Karnataka and 2,891 in Telangana.

A total of 2,718 people have contracted COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 2,652 in Haryana, 2,342 in Punjab and 2,245 in Odisha.

The number of infections in Assam rose to 1,513, while Kerala has 1,412 and Uttarakhand 1,043 cases.

Jharkhand has registered 712 infections, followed by 564 in Chhattisgarh, 468 in Tripura and 345 in Himachal Pradesh.

The COVID-19 tally in Chandigarh rose 301, while there are 89 cases in Manipur, 82 in Puducherry and 81 in Ladakh.

Goa has 79 coronavirus cases, followed by 49 in Nagaland and 33 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 27 infections, while Arunachal Pradesh has reported 22 and Mizoram 13 cases so far.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli has four cases, while Sikkim has reported a case till now.

The ministry said 7,123 cases were being reassigned to states, adding that the figures were being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp