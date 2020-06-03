Record 8909 new COVID-19 cases take India's coronavirus tally past 2-lakh mark; death toll 5815

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered, while one has migrated, it said.

Around 48.31 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The country has been registering more than 8,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

Six more people died from the pathogen in Madhya Pradesh, followed by five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and four in Telangana, There were two deaths each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Kerala, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, 364 people have died so far, followed by 335 in West Bengal, 222 in Uttar Pradesh and 203 in Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu has registered 197 deaths so far, while there have been 92 fatalities in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

Fifty-two people have succumbed to the infection in Karnataka, followed by 46 in Punjab, 33 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 24 in Bihar.

Haryana has registered 23 fatalities, while the toll in Kerala is 11.

There have been seven deaths each in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Five COVID-19 fatalities each have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, while four have died in Assam.

A person each have died due to the pandemic in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh, according to the data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

The highest number of cases in the country are from Maharashtra with a tally of 72,300, followed by 24,586 in Tamil Nadu, 22,132 in Delhi and 17,617 in Gujarat.

Rajasthan has 9,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed 8,420 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,361 in Uttar Pradesh and 6,168 in West Bengal.

The coronavirus cases has gone up to 4,155 in Bihar, 3,898 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,796 in Karnataka and 2,891 in Telangana.

A total of 2,718 people have contracted COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 2,652 in Haryana, 2,342 in Punjab and 2,245 in Odisha.

The number of infections in Assam rose to 1,513, while Kerala has 1,412 and Uttarakhand 1,043 cases.

Jharkhand has registered 712 infections, followed by 564 in Chhattisgarh, 468 in Tripura and 345 in Himachal Pradesh.

The COVID-19 tally in Chandigarh rose 301, while there are 89 cases in Manipur, 82 in Puducherry and 81 in Ladakh.

Goa has 79 coronavirus cases, followed by 49 in Nagaland and 33 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 27 infections, while Arunachal Pradesh has reported 22 and Mizoram 13 cases so far.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli has four cases, while Sikkim has reported a case till now.

The ministry said 7,123 cases were being reassigned to states, adding that the figures were being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.