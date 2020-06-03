Screening of 3.5 lakh migrant workers completed in Bihar: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the spurt of COVID-19 positive cases, the state has started screening of migrant workers living in home quarantine in mission mode now.

Side by side, the government apprehensive about the increase in positive cases with the hike number of migrant-labourers, has also started increasing the number of isolation wards in the state.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that so far the screening work of 3,54,880 migrants has been completed.

"And out of them, 7,935 people have completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period and 109 of them have diagnosed with fever, cough or difficulty in breathing," Pandey said. He admitted that keeping in mind the increasing number of migrant workers, the number of isolation beds is being increased from 22,000 to 35000 at present in 278 centers.

"Currently, 1955 beds are occupied by the patients of COVID-19. The health department is providing all facilities to the migrant workers at all levels," he claimed.

Migrant workers living in home quarantine are also being subjected to special screening by the health department teams, if they have fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

"A total of 17544 rooms have been arranged at 548 quarantine centers functioning in the state, out of which 3498 rooms being occupied," he said.

So far, only one COVID-19 positive patient was needed to give oxygen support during treatment.

"In Bihar. only 16 COVID-19 positive patients out of nearly 4000 positive cases tested so far were given the support of oxygen and two patients were put on the ventilator," he said.

Besides this, he said: "Training of physicians, nurses and other paramedical personnel currently working at subdivision and district level COVID-19 Care Centers and Dedicated Covid Health Centers is being provided continuously through Zoom and IOGT by State Health Committee and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India."

The training sessions have been designed to be of one hour through zoom. He claimed that the state government is making all efforts to ensure health and employment to the migrant-labourers who have returned to the state.