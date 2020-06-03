STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven Noida cops removed from duty since May 10 for misbehaving or assaulting citizens

A departmental inquiry found on Tuesday that the SI and the constable misbehaved with the shopkeeper, the officials said.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A sub-inspector has been shunted out and a constable suspended for allegedly manhandling a shopkeeper in Noida, officials said Wednesday, bringing to seven the number of police personnel removed from duty for misbehaving with or assaulting citizens, including women, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May 10.

The latest incident happened in Sector 29 nearly a week ago.

A departmental inquiry found on Tuesday that the SI and the constable misbehaved with the shopkeeper, the officials said.

"The sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines, and the constable has been suspended," a police spokesperson said.

Previously, an SI and two constables attached with Dankaur police station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man.

On May 16, an SI beat women standing in queue for ration in Sector 19, prompting authorities to order his immediate suspension.

Departmental proceedings were also initiated against him, according to an official statement issued then.

On May 10, a man who ran out of water during lockdown had come out on the road to fetch water but was assaulted by a police constable in Sector 22.

The constable was attached with Lucknow police and was deployed in Noida for COVID-19 duty, according to a statement issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

He was immediately removed from duty and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh recommended strict action against him, it added.

PTI's request to the police commissioner for a comment remained unanswered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida police Suspension order UP Police
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp